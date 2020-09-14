The departure of the Taka’ipōmana vessel from Neiafu this morning was delayed after a truck crashed into a parked red mini car before it landed inside the vessel.

The vessel was at the Puatalefusi port preparing to leave for Tongatapu when the incident occurred.

The Tonga Power Board truck also crashed into another parked white Nissan Serena but no one was injured.

Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota told Kaniva News the vessel left Vava’u few hours later after an investigation was launched to make sure it was safe.

He said he suspected mechanical failure may be a factor in the crash.

The incident comes after a road roller overturned and fell into the sea at Vaipua bridge in Neiafu last month.

There were also allegations the roller’s brakes were unsafe.