Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota claims that Minister for Labour and Economic Development Samiu Vaipulu tried to intimidate him during a Parliamentary meeting with constituents in Vava’u last week.

Kaniva news has contacted Hon. Vaipulu and the Parliamentary Chief Clerk for comment and for the Minister to give his side of the story.

The Town Officer told Kaniva news he was baffled by Hon. Vaipulu’s actions and asked him to explain what laws he had broken.

He said Hon.Vaipulu did not reply.

Lapota claimed the Minister was angry with him during the meeting at Fakamelino Hall in Neiafu.

When asked what he thought may have caused the incident, Lapota said it may be because of their political differences.

The Town officer is regarded as a staunch supporter of the PTOA Party (Democrats).

Lapota said he had been threatened during the meeting and claimed that he had been told he was being given a final warning.

He said he thought the Minister believed he was trying to politicise the meeting when he asked for a clarification about the constituency’s town warden funding.

However, he said this was not true.

He said he had told the Minister they should put their political beliefs aside and work for the good of the constituency.

He said that in the past he had put aside his political differences with Hon. Vaipulu to support him in a personal dispute.

Lapota said he had been told to leave a previous meeting in Halalele after he directed serious questions at the Minister.

“I am the only one who could direct serious questions at him when he was holding meeting here including asking him to explain how our parliamentary constituency funding is being used and allocated,” Lapota said.

“I also demanded he give answers regarding allegations about him being raised in news media.”

Cancelled

Meanwhile, the Town Officer said he had received complaints from the residents of the ‘Alo’italau block after their Parliamentary meeting was cancelled.

Lapota said the locals were looking forward to meet with Hon. Vaipulu last week.

He said there was confusion after the government apparently scheduled meetings at the same time as meetings with constituents.

The main points