A Tongan man is expected to appear in court this morning, charged with the murder of a Tongan woman after an incident in Manurewa, South Auckland on Sunday.

The 45-year-old man was expected to appear at the Manukau District Court. The accused and the deceased cannot be named for legal reasons.

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, Counties Manukau CIB, said a post mortem examination is due to be completed today.

“Police carried out a scene examinations at two addresses yesterday on Smedley Street and Hobman Place,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander.

“We have also been speaking with a number of people present at the Smedley Street address at the time as part of our enquiries.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander says Police have since charged a man who was arrested nearby on Hobman Place on Sunday morning.

“However, our investigation is still ongoing and for that reason Police cannot rule out further charges being laid at this stage,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander.