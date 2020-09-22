A Tongan man has died yesterday Tuesday 22 from an alleged snake bite in Cairns, Queensland.

The detail of the incident has yet to be publicly released, Tongan Seasonal Worker Liaison Officer in Australia, Dr Sione Vaka told Kaniva News.

Timote Ongosia worked in a farm in Mareeb but he was not at work when the incident occurred.

The Seasonal Worker’s body was expected to be returned to Tonga next month but that will be confirmed later, Vaka said.

He said he is expected to fly to Queensland to meet the deceased’s relatives there.