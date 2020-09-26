Tongan man in custody after Tongan woman dies in Manurewa, South Auckland

Neongo kuo 'omai pea pulusi he mītia fakasōsiale' 'a e hingoa, tā mo e fakaikiiki 'o e fefine Tonga kuo mate 'i Nu'u Sila' mo e tangata Tonga kuo fakahū kau ki he'ene mate' ka 'oku 'ikai lava ke mau pulusi atu 'i he 'uhinga fakalao

A Tongan man has been arrested this morning after a Tongan woman was found dead in Manurewa.

Photos of the man and his identity had been posted to Facebook shortly after the incident.

Kaniva News cannot publish them for legal reasons.

Counties Manukau Police are investigating the unexplained death of the woman, a statement said.

Police were alerted to a woman who had been assaulted at a Smedley Street address at around 3:20am.

Sadly, she died at the scene.

A man was arrested a short time later and is speaking with Police.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene examination is underway and a scene guard is in place.