Six men arrested after police investigation into historic abuse at Auckland school for boys

Puke kau tangata'eiki 'e toko ono nau 'i he ta'u 60 mo 70 tupu tukuaki'i ki he ngaahi hia pā'osi'i 'o e fānauako he Dilworth 'i 'Aokalani Nu'u Sila pea ko e hili 'eni ha fakatotolo ne a'u ai e fekumi ki ha ngaahi me'a ne hoko he ta'u 1970 tupu'. Ko e 'apiako nofoma'u foki 'eni pea ako sikolasipi 'a e fānau ai'. Oku tokolahi 'a e kau Tonga 'oku ako 'enau fānau' he ako'anga' ni.

This story originally appeared on TVNZ and is republished with permission Police have arrested six men of retirement age after an extensive investigation called ‘Operation Beverly’ into historic offending at Auckland’s Dilworth School.

Dilworth School for boys in Auckland. Source: Supplied

Police said the Auckland City criminal investigation branch had been investigating since a complaint was made to them a year ago, and the investigation uncovered a range of other offending and victims.

At this stage, 17 alleged victims have been identified by police.

The charges are as follows:

A 72-year-old man has been charged in relation to doing an indecent act and three counts of indecent assault.

A 73-year-old man faces numerous charges relating to sexual violation, indecent assault, sexual exploitation and supplying class A, B and C drugs.

A 68-year-old man faces a charge of indecent assault and inducing an indecent act.

A 69-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault.

A 72-year-old man faces four charges relating to indecent assault.

A 78-year-old man has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

Police said the men are expected to appear at Auckland District Court on October 5 and 6.

Anyone with further information that could assist police in regards to the school and this offending is encouraged to get in touch by calling 09 302 6624.