Sea cucumber diver dies in Ha‘apai fourth within three months

A diver’s body was recovered on Saturday morning in the Ha’apai waters following a sea cucumber diving incident.

The 20-year-old man went diving on Friday evening, TBC reported.

A post mortem report was expected to confirm the diver’s cause of death.

The deceased was the fourth within three months after a sea cucumber diver died in Vava’u in July.

As Kaniva News reported at the time, critics have argued on social media that authorities haven’t done enough after it was clear death while diving for sea cucumbers has been reported from time to time since sea cucumber fishing began in 1980s.

In 2012 a diver died after using a method known as hookah diving while diving for sea cucumbers in Ha’apai.