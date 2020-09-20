Prime Minister Pōhiva Tu’ionetoa has denied that Maikolo Fa’asolo had been appointed CEO of the kingdom’s new airline, Lulutai.

The Prime Minister’s statement was supported by Secretary to Cabinet Edgar Cocker, who is acting CEO of the carrier.

Earlier this week Kaniva News reported that Fa’asolo was believed to have stood down from the position only days before Luluitai was due to start flying.

Fa’asolo was formerly Flight Operating Manager of Real Tonga Airlines.

Kaniva News contacted Fa’asolo and the Minister of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which is in charge of the airline, for comment.

Hon. Tu’ionetoa and Cocker also denied claims by an anti-corruption group Komiti Fakafepaki’i e Faihala that Fa’asolo was stood down after claims his CV was inflated.

“Nothing like that happened,” the Prime Minister told Kaniva News.

The Prime Minister said the position of CEO would be advertised soon.

Asked if the Civil Aviation authority and the Pacific Aviation Safety Office could issue an Air Operating Certificate AOC to an airline without a CEO, the Prime Minister said: “Yes it can, because a CV must be submitted and PASO would interview and consider how competent an applicant is to run a company as CEO.”

“Edgar has a wealth of experience to run a private company and as CEO of Government ministries, not to mention his prior experience in regional organisations,” Hon. Tu’ionetoa said.

The Prime Minister clarified confusion over Lulutai’s starting date.

In August the Tongan Broadcasting Commission said the airline’s flights were set to begin on September 21.

Matangi Tonga has been carrying advertising saying that Lulutai was going to start flying yesterday September, 19.

However, the Prime Minister said Lulutai was expected to start flying commercially on Thursday, September 24.

Meanwhile, Acting CEO Edgar said there were some fake Lulutai Facebook pages. He said the only real Facebook pages were the ones which featured the Lulutai’s logo.

One page which claimed it was an official site and displayed the Tongan flag was fake.

Advertising that has been carried on Matangi Tonga has been hyperlinked to a Facebook page which says customers of Lulutai can book appointment from 8.45am to 4.45pm on September 19.

Lulutai Airlines

According to European airline database ch-aviation, Lulutai Airlines plans to operate domestic routes within Tonga with one Saab 340B and one Harbin Y12.

The aircraft will be transferred from Real Tonga Airlines, its defunct privately-owned predecessor. The Y12 is owned by the Government, while the 340B is dry-leased from Montrose Global.

Real Tonga’s Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) was suspended indefinitely by the Tongan Director for Civil Aviation on June 15 due to the carrier’s financial problems.

The Government of Tonga also owns a MA-60 which is not airworthy. It will undergo maintenance once borders reopen and foreign specialists can visit Tonga, ch-aviation reported.

Real Tonga CEO Tevita Palu told Kaniva News Real Tonga could do all the technical work including maintenance of the government’s aircraft.