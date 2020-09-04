Minister for Labour and Economic Development Samiu Vaipulu said today Neiafu Town Officer Vava Lapota should put aside his political beliefs and work with him.

Hon. Vaupulu was responding to Kaniva news’ report yesterday of claims by Lapota that he had been intimated and threatened at a meeting with constituents in Vava’u last week.

The Minister also denied that residents were upset that a meeting had been cancelled and said constituency needs came ahead of what Lapota and his town council wanted.

However, he did not deny Lapota’s claims that he had been intimidated and threatened.

When asked yesterday what he thought may have caused the incident at the meeting, Lapota said it may have been because of their political differences.

The Town officer is regarded as a staunch supporter of the PTOA Party (Democrats).

READ MORE:

Hon. Vaipulu told Kaniva news Lapota should co-operate with him “for the benefit of the people of the country.”

“I warned the Town Officer because he said we cannot work together, but he wanted me to listen to him, but I believed that was wrong,” the Minister said.

“For him to come and tell me to work with him according to his political beliefs was wrong.”

Hon. Vaipulu said Lapota and his town officers’ council wanted a share from the constituency funding, but he had to do what the constituents wanted. The constituents’ needs included women wanting to build pigsties for them.

The Town Officer said he had received complaints from ‘Alo’italau, a block in Talau district, about the cancellation of a Parliamentary meeting.

The Minister said Faleleu and Talau residents marked the start of construction of an evacuation and weaving centre last week.

“The kāinga were happy and told me that was enough and they did not need the Parliamentary meeting as the centre was more important and that was what they needed,” Hon. Vaipulu said.

“There were no complaints and if the Town Officer claimed there were complaints he should have given me the names of those people so I could look at it”

Lapota hit back

Now Lapota has hit back with fresh allegations, saying that during last week’s meeting he questioned the Minister about funding for Neiafu district wardens.

He said the Minister told him to work together with him but he replied and told Hon Vaipulu “I am waiting for you.”

He also said the ‘Alo’italau residents continued complaining to him this week after the Parliamentary meeting was cancelled.

He said the Minister told him that the governor wanted wardens established to police Neiafu district including Makave, Neiafu, Fungamisi, Falaleu and Utui, but that he (Lapota) had not agreed.

“I told Vaipulu the governor was right,” Lapota said.

“I did not want to set up warden services for Neiafu because there was no funding. The money was used to purchase tractors for the district.”

He claimed that Hon. Vaipulu had met the Toula and Makave residents and discussed setting up warden services without him or the rest of the town officers of the constituency knowing about it.

“This provoked Vaipulu to become angry with me during the meeting.”

The main points