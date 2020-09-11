Kaniva mediawatch September 11, 2020

Tongan seasonal workers who have been stranded in New Zealand will be repatriated from Christchurch if government plans go ahead.

About 140-150 passengers are expected to be on the flight.

Discussions are underway with New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Air New Zealand for a direct flight from Christchurch to Tonga.

The government is also looking at repatriating seasonal workers in Australia once their borders are open, with Brisbane the main focus as there are no community transmission there.

September is Women in Rugby Month.

The regional body Oceania Rugby has dedicated the whole of September to the women’s game under the title of Oceania Unstoppable.

President of the Tonga Women’s Rugby Association Hoko Tuivai said activities would include rugby clinics, with a focus on under 10s and under 16s, and then a festival of rugby at the end of the month.

The number of female players around the world has grown by more than 200 percent over the last six years.

There are more women involved not only as players, but also as coaches, officials and decision makers too.

Tagata Pasifika has highlighted the work of Tongan Methodist Minister Rev. Vaitu’ulala Ngahe in Manurewa.

Rev. Ngahe believes in lotu mo’oni, or prayer and faith and has been practicing what he preaches.

He has been serving food parcels every week with a group of volunteers for people in need.

Members of the community said they were grateful for his support.

Rev. Ngahe told Tagata Pasifika that he was guided by the commandment to love thy neighbor as ourself.

Youth unemployment rates in Tonga could double as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to the latest statistics, the youth unemployment rate in Tonga in 2019 was 3.59%.

That is the conclusion of a new report from the Asian Development Bank and the International Labour Organisation.

The report says young people’s employment prospects in the Pacific will be hit harder than adults are severely challenged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union officials, economists and business leaders gathered in Suva this week, for the Pacific launch of a new report from the Asian Development Bank and the International Labour Organisation.

Job losses among young people will continue throughout 2020 and could result in youth employment rates doubling.

Tongan surgeon Lupe Taumoepeau will feature in an upcoming episode of a new television programme highlighting Pasifika success.

Talanoa with Tupe starts broadcasting on Oriana TV this Sunday, September 13, at 7.30pm.

Taumoepeau is a vascular and endovascular surgeon.

She is of Tongan descent and is the first New Zealand trained female Vascular Surgeon.