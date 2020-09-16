Lopeti Timani bottled a man in France and a court in that country has ordered him to pay NZ$17,650.

The former Wallaby player hurled a bottle which struck a French nightclub bouncer in the face.

The court fine for Timani comes after a brawl in The White Rabbit nightclub in La Rochelle in south-west France in May last year.

The 29-year-old back row, who won the last of his twelve Wallabies caps in November 2017, was then attacked by the victim and one of his colleagues, one of the two guards hitting him with a security barrier as well as punching and kicking.

At a hearing following the incident, Timani apologised, saying he was sorry for throwing the bottle. “I didn’t want to hurt someone. I threw it without looking over my shoulder,” he said, adding that he had deliberately not reacted when he was then attacked. “If I had fought, it would have been the end of my career” at La Rochelle, Timani explained, Rugby Pass reported.

It was last December when Timami revealed he had been struggling with his mental health since being the victim of an attack by former Rebels teammate Amanaki Mafi in New Zealand.

In a statement released after he was awarded $50,000 reparation following an incident that took place in July 2018 following a defeat to the Highlanders in Dunedin, Timani said: “I have been battling issues of PTSD, depression and anxiety following the incident which has taken its toll on me personally and professionally.