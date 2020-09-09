Former Tonga PM appeals conviction

This story by RNZ is republished with permission

Tonga’s former prime minister has filed an appeal against his conviction on perjury and firearms charges.

Lord Tu’ivakano was handed a suspended two-year sentence in April after he was found guilty of making a false statement so that two Chinese nationals could get a passport.

He was also convicted of possessing a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

Our correspondent, Kalafi Moala, said the former prime minister claimed to have substantial new information.

“They’re challenging that because they [claim to have] other new evidence or new witnesses that basically providing information that is contrary to what was presented at the case.”

The Court of Appeal will hear the case on 22 September.