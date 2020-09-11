Covid-19: Student at Auckland’s Henderson North School tests positive

This story by RNZ is republished with permission

A student at Henderson North School in Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

Photo: Google Street View

Principal Irene Ogden said the student is a sibling of a student at nearby St Dominic’s Catholic College who previously tested positive for the virus.

“She has not been at school and the last time she was here, she had tested negative,” Ogden said.

“We’re reassured by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health that we’re fine as a school. We’re working hard to ensure that our children are safe, happy and learning. We just want them to be here.”

Ogden said quite a number of students were not at school today, and the school is offering parents the choice to keep their children at home until the situation is resolved.

Auckland Regional Public Health said the student does not have close school contacts, has been in self-isolation and was not infectious when they last attended class.

The St Dominic’s student was at school last Friday but left early after starting to feel unwell. Principal Anna Swann said earlier this week all students at the school had been asked to be tested and “a few” had been identified as close contacts and asked to self-isolate.

Meanwhile, everyone linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church should be re-tested for Covid-19 by the end of today.

Forty-five cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the church – a sub-cluster in the wider Auckland outbreak. But the emergence this week of at least 14 cases linked to a member of the congregation who visited a bereaved family has raised concerns.