Covid-19: South Auckland primary school closes after child tests positive

A South Auckland primary school is closed after a child tested positive for Covid-19.

Chapel Downs School in Flat Bush will not be re-opening until early next week while close contacts are being identified and classrooms cleaned.

Public health officials say the child was dropped off at school on Monday at 8.30am but was picked up again at 9am.

They later returned a positive test.

The family are in isolation.

The case is among those previously reported by the Ministry of Health.