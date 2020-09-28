This story originally appeared on TVNZ and is republished with permission
The Auckland Harbour Bridge has reopened after strong wind gusts forced its closure earlier this morning as the peak hour commute was underway.
The bridge was closed for a bit over an hour, reopening just before 8am.
Three lanes in each direction are now open on the bridge.
Waka Kotahi NZTA advises motorists to delay their journey until congestion on either side of the bridge eases.
State Highway 18 and State Highway 16 are alternative routes to State Highway 1.
Last week, a temporary fix was put in place after high winds blew a truck into a rivet causing damage on September 18.