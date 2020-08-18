Watch live: Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give an update on Covid-19

This story originally appeared on RNZ website and is republished with permission

There are 13 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the community today and no new cases in managed isolation facilities.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is 1293, and one previously reported probable case is now under investigation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is currently 90, of which 69 are from the recent community outbreak, there is one further community case and 20 imported cases in quarantine.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says 98 people linked to the cluster have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility, that includes 44 people who have tested positive and the balance are household contacts.

Six people are receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19 – two in Auckland City Hospital and four in Middlemore. None are requiring intensive care.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, and Megan Woods, minister in charge of managed isolation, are at the briefing.

Questions have continued over border staff testing and this morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Morning Report the government’s expectation was for asymptomatic rolling testing, and that was what they had instructed.

“What I’m interested in is that every single frontline border staff member is routinely tested and is compelled to be on a routine basis,” she said.

Exhausted lab staff working long hours testing for Covid-19 are warning safety could be compromised if the huge demand continues. On Monday, laboratories processed more than 26,000 tests and many lab workers are doing 12-hour shifts to keep up.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the community.