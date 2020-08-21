Watch live: 11 new cases as Jacinda Ardern to decide on lockdown on Monday

This story originally appeared on RNZ website and is republished with permission

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in the community in New Zealand and two in the country’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has revealed.

Yesterday there were five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all relating to the existing Auckland cluster.

Cabinet met this morning to review the alert level restrictions throughout the country – Ardern is expected to talk through what was discussed at the meeting.

On Thursday the government announced it has been trialling thermal CCTV in a managed isolation facility for the past month and was rolling it out across the board.

Minister in charge of managed isolation and quarantine Minister Megan Woods said the security systems will only be in public areas.

The cameras that currently exist in hotels don’t cover areas that are now being used for things like exercise. She says the thermal CCTV will cost an estimated $6 million.

It followed Wednesday’s news that the government is bolstering the number of defence force staff at managed isolation facilities, in efforts to reduce the reliance on private security firms.

