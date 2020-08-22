Tonga has called off its second repatriation flight scheduled for Tuesday next week after New Zealand announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections in more than 100 days.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has issued a stay-at-home lockdown order for the country’s largest city, Auckland.

Tonga’s MEIDECC ministry said yesterday the government was aware of a Tongan person been tested positive in Auckland.

“The public is hereby advised that the second repatriation flight from New Zealand tentatively scheduled for Tuesday next week, August 25 has been suspended until further notice,” a Tongan government statement said.

“The National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) / National Taskforce met this week and considered the increasing number of COVID-19 community transmission in Auckland.

“It is understood that Pacific islanders bear the brunt of the new COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand and it has been announced that one Tongan has been tested positive.

“Upon advice from the Ministry of Health, there is a high risk that COVID-19 will be imported to Tonga if the scheduled repatriation flight proceeds.

The Ministry of Health maintains to assess the situation in Auckland and will advise the Committee and the Government when to resume the repatriation flight.”

Meanwhile, Tongans from New Zealand who have been quarantined at the Tanoa hotel and the Fua’amotu Military base for two weeks have been released on Thursday after passing health checks.