The Tongan navy has been involved in another incident involving a yacht anchored on the Minerva Reef.

The patrol boat Neiafu, which was called to investigate the unauthorised appearance of the American yacht Sailing Zatara in Tongan waters, warned a New Zealand registered yacht, the Windora, that it would have to leave the reef.

The Zatara left for the Minerva Reef on June 29, despite having been denied entry in March by Tonga’s Minister of Health.

According to TVNZ, the Neiafu told the Windora it had to leave as soon as possible.

The Windora’s owners refused, citing weather conditions and the age of their vessel.

The Neiafu told them: “I have to take necessary action to enforce Tongan territorial water. Tonga is under border closure at the moment

The Windora left the next morning, followed by the patrol boat until they were past South Minerva.

Last week two foreign sailing yachts arrived in Vava’u without permission and in breach of border security measures, but were allowed to remain at the Puatalefusi wharf before they were escorted out on Friday by Police patrol boats.

One of the yachts, the Nadine, was on its way to Fiji.

Its crew said they had experienced electrical problems after bad weather.

Pacific nations have adopted different stances on yachts entering their waters. While Tonga’s borders are closed, Fiji is letting in yachts who qualify for a special visa enter.

In the Solomon Islands, three sailors who entered the country from New Caledonia illegally last month were arrested.