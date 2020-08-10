NRL enforcer Tevita Pangai Jnr stood down for coronavirus breach after attending barber shop

Fakamālōloo'i fakataimi 'a Tevita Pangai Jr mei he 'akapulu līki' hili 'eni hano 'ohofi 'e he kau polisi' ha fale kosi'ulu 'oku 'i ai 'enau felāve'i mo e kau kengi 'alu paiki Mongels pea ne lolotonga 'i ai 'a Pangai. Ka ne fakahā 'e Pangai ne 'ikai ha'ane 'ilo 'ana 'oku 'i ai 'a e kau kengi' ni. Pea neongo 'a e 'ikai 'asi mai ne 'i ai ha ngāue ngali kehe 'e kaunga ai 'a Pangai heni ka 'oku pehē 'e he kau ma'umafai 'o e 'akapulu' te nau vakai'i 'a e me'a' ni.

[Daily Mail] NRL star Tevita Pangai Jnr has been banned for two matches after he breached the code’s strict COVID-19 protocols by visiting a bikie-linked barber shop caught up in a police raid.

The Brisbane Broncos enforcer was stood down after he attended a friend’s barber shop on Saturday, just hours after returning from Sydney following his side’s loss against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It’s understood police task force Maxima raided the Black Canvas Southside barber shop espresso bar in Windaroo south of Brisbane while Pangai Jr was in attendance.

The raid found any unlawful activity and there is no suggestion Pangai Jr did anything illegal.

Pangai Jr has claimed he was unaware several Mongols bikie members were also present at the time.

The coronavirus breach comes days after Broncos Tevita Pangai Jnr (pictured right with Wallabies star Quade Cooper) complained about the NRL bubble

It’s understood Pangai Jr attended the opening of Black Canvas Southside barber shop espresso bar of Saturday. Pictured are people at the launch south of Brisbane

The club has confirmed the Tongan international has been stood down for 14 days after breaching Project Apollo protocols.

‘The club has been informed that he attended the opening of a barber shop yesterday, in breach of the protocols,’ a Broncos statement read.

‘He has been placed on a ‘COVID Hold’ and will undergo testing, while spending 14 days in self-isolation as the NRL continues to examine details of the breach.

‘The Broncos are investigating the circumstances around the matter to determine what further action may be taken.’

Pangai Jr may face further sanctions from the Broncos, which has had a horror run since the season resumed in late May with 10 losses for their last 11 matches.