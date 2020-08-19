Mia Kami, Tupou College choir feature in concert to unite Islands in fight against virus

Tonga’s massed Tupou College Choir and Mia Kami featured in Saturday’s Pacific wide concert to promote the fight against Covid-19.

The concert featured contributions from 12 Pacific island countries, including musical performances from the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Kiribati and New Zealand.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed said that working together was the only way to overcome COVID-19.

“Much remains to be done and no one person, island or country can do it alone,” Mohamed said.

The UN deputy chief said the global community had a responsibility to ensure fair access to vital medical equipment, supplies and – when they become available – vaccines.

She said the global community must also help the hard-hit economies of small island developing States through debt relief and rapid support that stimulates inclusive and resilient growth.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased levels of domestic violence, unemployment, food security and mental health issues.

Pacific leaders said that while the region faced numerous challenges brought on by Covid-19, it was important not to lose focus on combating climate change.

“This new normal should not be the same old story, but with face masks,” said the President of Palau, Tommy E. Remengesau Jr.

“The Pacific has been pushing for big changes in travel, in tourism, in fishing, in plastic use and in energy production. In a strange way, Covid-19 has cleared paths to those objectives.

“If we manage this challenge the right way, we can build a stronger system than we had before.”

Saturday night’s concert was broadcast on local television networks and streamed online.

The concert featured video messages of support from international leaders and celebrities, including Britain’s Prince Charles, Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The concert was supported by the Auckland-based Pacific Cooperation Foundation.

The main points