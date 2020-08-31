Live: Nine new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, five in the community

This story originally appeared on RNZ and is republished with permission

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins and Deputy Director-General of Health Robyn Shearer are giving an upate on the latest on Covid-19.

Watch the 1pm briefing:

There are nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, Dr Shearer says, five in the community and four in managed isolation.

All the new cases are epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster, she says, three linked to the Mt Roskill evangelical church and two contacts of previously known cases.

As Auckland moved to alert level 2 with extra restrictions this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said cases could be managed at that level despite some experts saying it could be too soon.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said she would have preferred a slightly longer level 3, and urged New Zealanders to wear masks and get tested if they had any symptoms that could be Covid-19.

National Māori Pandemic Group Co-leader professor Sue Crengle also wanted slightly more time at level 3 to make sure the Auckland cluster was contained.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said whether the virus is brought under control is in the hands of Aucklanders abiding by the rules, and getting tested and staying at home when they have cold or flu symptoms.

Yesterday there were two new community cases in New Zealand, one of them a doctor in Tokoroa.