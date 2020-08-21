The effective operation of the courts in Tonga is under threat due to problems of increasing class A illicit drug caseloads, the Lord Chief Justice Michael Whitten said.

The growing problem of delays in these cases have undermined “fair administration of justice in the kingdom,” he said.

Mr Whitten has announced the appointment of an Acting Supreme Court judge as part of the court’s attempts to deal with the backlog of these court cases.

As Kaniva News reported last week, ‘Elisapeti Lavakei’aho Makoni Langi has become the first Tongan woman to be appointed to the judicial position in the kingdom.

“Langi’s appointment is initially for a period of four months with effect from 1 September 2020,” Whitten said in a statement.

“To assist in meeting this challenge, on 30 July 2020 His Majesty, King Tupou VI, in Council, approved the appointment of Mrs Langi as Acting Judge of the Supreme Court pursuant to clause 88(2) of the constitution of Tonga.”

The Chief Judge’s statement comes after Kaniva News reported last year that the Office of the Attorney General was on the verge of collapse (“ta’e’aonga”.)

The claim was made by Lawyer William Clive Edwards Snr during an interview in a video clip released on Facebook.

Edwards alleged the process of submitting prosecution and criminal proceedings to courts were repeatedly delayed because the Office could not “cope” with the work overload.

The lawyer said he believed the Office was understaffed or the experienced law officers were on leave or had left the country for good.