Jnr Fa, Joseph Parker fight could finally be on cards as managers edge towards financial deal

Junior Fa and Joseph Parker could meet in the ring as early as November or December.

According to Newshub, Parker’s management has offered $500,000 plus a share of the income.

However, last month the New Zealand Herald reported that Fa had turned down the same amount for a fight.

Media reports said Fa had previously been offered $300,000 and a share of pay-per-view earnings.

The two heavyweights have been haggling over the fee for months.

Parker’s promoter David Higgins said the offer was serious.

“We know the numbers,” Newshub quoted Higgins as saying.

“We’ve done the biggest shows in New Zealand and we know the values. The offer on the table is better than fair, and if they run the time down we’ll take the offer on the table again.

“There really is no excuse now other than to step up and bank the money.

“It is the final offer. It’s over the odds. It’s probably 20 times Junior Fa’s biggest ever pay day.”

Fa’s American promoter Lou Di Bella told the media in July he was after a split percentage deal, conceding that Parker’s global profile would warrant a higher cut.

However, Newshub reports Di Bella as saying the two sides are finally on the same page and that a deal was close.

A fight with Parker has been a long time coming.

In 2018 Fa said a bout with heavyweight champion Joseph Parker was inevitable and something he wanted to happen sooner rather than later.

However, Fa’s manager, Mark Keddell, said there were no immediate plans for Fa to fight Parker.

Fa became New Zealand heavyweight champion in 2017.

The former WBO champion Parker (27-2) is currently ranked No 2 in that organisation, No 7 with the IBF and No 6 with the WBA and has on a three fight winning streak after losing his belt in 2018.

Fa has risen to No 6 with the WBO and also sits at No 14 with the IBF after building up an unbeaten 19-0 record.

