It’s vital to vote so your voice is heard in Parliament and on drugs and euthanasia bills that could change New Zealand society

Kaniva News commentary August 1

New Zealand goes to the polls next month and it is vital that you vote.

New Zealand is a democracy and it is only by voting that you can ensure that Parliament reflects the individuals and parties that you voted for.

It is also vital that the voice of smaller communities like Tongans be heard and that Pasifika as a whole have a voice in Parliament.

This year voters can also have their say on two referenda that could have far reaching effects on New Zealand society.

Voters in New Zealand will be able to cast their ballot from Saturday September 5 to 7pm on election day, Saturday September 19. New Zealanders overseas can vote from Wednesday 2 September.

Referenda

At this year’s general election, voters can vote on two referenda. The first referendum is about the End of Life Choice Act 2019. The Act is intended to give people with a terminal illness the option of requesting assisted dying.

According to the Electoral Commission to be eligible for assisted dying, a person must meet all of the following criteria. They must: be aged 18 years or over, be a citizen or permanent resident of New Zealand, suffer from a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within six months, be in an advanced state of irreversible decline in physical capability, experience unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved in a manner that the person considers tolerable, be able to make an informed decision about assisted dying.

Assisted death means that the person will take, or a doctor or nurse will administer, administer medication that will kill them.

Parliament passed the End of Life Choice Act, but it has not come into force. The Act will only come into force if more than 50% of voters in the referendum vote ‘Yes’.

The Act has been widely opposed by politicians, churches and by public figures such as former Prime Minister Sir Bill English who told a Parliamentary enquiry that in comparison with overseas legislation the Act was weak in protecting patients from abuse.

Speaking in Parliament last November, Tongan-born Labour MP Anahila Kanongata’a-Suisuiki said: “I believe and support the concept of death with dignity and comfort, with the context of effective pain relief and loving care for those who are desperately ill and facing death.”

“I believe the core of the bill—the purpose—is to sanction in the law of the land the premature ending of a human life.”

Kanongata’a-Suisuiki, who attends the Papakura Tongan Methodist church, said not all Pacific people or Tongans opposed the Act, but said that the choice to end life prematurely was only the beginning of a process that involved the dignity of other people.

In opposing the Act, she noted that 1500 doctors had registered their opposition to the bill.

The second referendum is about the legalisation of the recreational use of cannabis. The Legalisation Bill would allow people to possess and consume cannabis in limited circumstances.

Supporters of decriminalisation argue that it would benefit society by eliminating the illegal supply of the drug, controlling how much was for sale and restricting young people’s access to the drug.

The Commission said that under the legislation, a person aged 20 or over would be able to buy up to 14 grams of dried cannabis (or its equivalent) per day only from licensed outlets, enter licensed premises where cannabis is sold or consumed, consume cannabis on private property or at a licensed premise, grow up to two plants, with a maximum of four plants per household, share up to 14 grams of dried cannabis (or its equivalent) with another person aged 20 or over.

If more than 50% of people vote ‘Yes’ in the referendum, recreational cannabis would not become legal straight away. After the election, the incoming Government could introduce a Bill to Parliament that would legalise and control cannabis. This process would include the opportunity for the public to share their thoughts and ideas on how the law might work.

The New Zealand Medical association has opposed the proposed legalisation of cannabis.

NZMA Chair Dr Kate Baddock said cannabis was a harmful drug that caused a range of health and social harms at the individual and community level. The NZMA did not condone the use of cannabis for recreational purpose and opposed legalisation to legalise it.

“In addition to the physical harm caused by cannabis its use creates social and psychological harm, particularly for younger people,” Dr Braddock saisd.

“We would like to see is the government undertaking targeted initiatives to reduce the social inequalities that increase the risk of harm from drug use and meaningful investment into education and treatment programmes.”

You can download information in Tongan about the election here: https://vote.nz/