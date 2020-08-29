Covid-19 alert level update: Watch the PM’s media conference live here

This story originally appeared on RNZ and is republished with permission

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is speaking at today’s daily briefing ahead of the dropping of the alert level in Auckland at midnight tonight.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay is also updating the latest case numbers in New Zealand.

Watch the media conference live here:

The government said last week that Auckland would join the rest of the country at alert level 2 at 11.59pm, and the Health Minister confirmed this morning that this would still go ahead.

There has been a steady stream of new cases since then, with 13 reported yesterday, including 11 in the community.

Yesterday on social media the Health Ministry also asked everybody in South or West Auckland to have a test, even if they did not have any symptoms.

See all RNZ coverage of Covid-19

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs) or call your GP – don’t show up at a medical centre

Read more about the Covid-19 coronavirus: