A road roller overturned and fell into the sea at Vaipua bridge in Neiafu this morning.

The driver was unharmed and made his own way to shore, Neiafu town officer Vāvā Lapota said.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

it is understood the roller was on its way from Neiafu to Taoa, Hihifo.

No reports of attempts to recover the equipment but apparently it will remain there overnight and will be covered by another high tide.

It is also understood this was the only road roller in Vava’u owned by the government and its loss could delay the current government’s new roading project scheduled for the islands.