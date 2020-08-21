Auckland family to confirm bringing father’s body home as police identify driver in fatal head-on collision

Family of Tongan-Auckland based father who was killed in a head-on collision in Tonga would find out today when they can bring his body home.

“Yes ‘Aisea’s body will be returned but will confirm that this Friday,” his daughter Lexia Kaifa told Kaniva News.

As we reported last week ‘Aisea Lolongo Kaifa, 66, died in the two-car crash on Hihifo Road near Sia’atoutai at around 10pm Saturday 11 August.

Police said the New Zealand resident died at the scene.

It is understood ‘Aisea was in Tonga in a family business.

Police believe the driver of the other car overtook a vehicle before it crashed into the oncoming car driven by ‘Aisea killing him instantly.

Meanwhile Police have charged the driver of the vehicle, Simione Ikahihifo, 55, with reckless driving causing death in relation to ‘Aisea’s death.

The Hala-‘O-Vave accused remained in Police custody while Police investigation continues, Police said.