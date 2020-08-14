Covid-19 update: 12 new confirmed cases, one probable in NZ

This story originally appeared on RNZ website and is republished with permission

There are 12 new cases and one probable case of Covid-19 in Auckland and Waikato today, Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed at today’s daily briefing.

There are now a total of 48 active cases, with 30 linked to the community outbreak. The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 1251.

One of the new cases is in hospital.

Two of the 13 new cases are in Tokoroa.

“These two people tested positive after being followed up as close contacts from a family member who is one of the Auckland cases, so part of that Auckland cluster,” Dr Bloomfield said.

He said 12 of the 13 new cases have already been linked to existing cases and to the Auckland cluster. The 13th case is in hospital and the link is still under investigation.

Dr Bloomfield said 38 people linked to the cluster were already in the Auckland quarantine facility and this included the cases and household members.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “good news” that so far all the cases Dr Bloomfield mentioned were all connected and were all part of one cluster.

“We’ve seen no evidence of a Covid-19 positive test outside of Auckland which is unrelated to the cluster we’re dealing with.

“But we are not out of the woods yet.”

Two more schools and a preschool in Auckland have closed, after a student in each tested positive. The schools are Glamorgan School on the North Shore and South Auckalnd’s Southern Cross campus, and Taeaofou I Puaseisei Preschool.

The Waikato DHB’s public health unit said the two people who tested positive in Tokoroa are from the same household who had contact with two people from Auckland. They were the same people who visited the Kingswood Resthome in Morrinsville on a trip out of Auckland.

“The resident who was visited tested negative and so did the staff members who interacted with the visitors. All staff were tested and we expect those results later today and tomorrow.”

The visit occurred while the two people were feeling well and before they were aware of any potential exposure or that they were infectious, Dr Bloomfield said.

He said others in that household had tested negative. Staff at the DHB are providing support to the family, who are all self-isolating. Arrangements are being made to establish a bespoke quarantine arrangement for their wider family and a testing station will also be up and running in Tokoroa over the weekend.

All positive cases in Auckland are being asked to transfer to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Dr Bloomfield said a record 15,703 tests were processed yesterday, with 26,000 tests taken in the past 48 hours.

The total number is now 524,414.

“Demand has been high. There are 16 stations around Auckland and it is free at your local GP.”

The Health Minister said testing had ramped up at the borders and all frontline workers will be tested by end of today.

There are more 280 staff who work on the frontline at the border at the Auckland International Airport, most of them have been tested, Hipkins said.

At today’s briefing, Dr Bloomfield reiterated the problem was the virus not the people.

Dr Bloomfield said there had been reports that health workers had been verbally abused and that was “unacceptable”.

He also said the chief executive of Pharmac had notified him that people were starting to stockpile medicines.

“Please do not do that.

“That will mean it will be very difficult for some other people to get the medicines.”

He pointed out that pharmacies would remain open.

Hipkins reminded people to be vigilant, wash their hands, stay home if they were sick and to call Healthline or your GP if they had symptoms.

He said the tests needed to remain for people who the Ministry of Health had identified as being the priority.

He said if people who have been to Ports of Auckland, Americold or Finance Now they should be tested, as well as the people who visited the following locations in Rotoroa and Taupo:

Wai Ora Lakeside Hotel on Saturday August 8 from 3.30pm until Tuesday August 11 at 9am.

Herbs & Spices Thai Restaurant on Saturday August 8 from 8pm to 9pm.

The Fat Dog cafe on Sunday, August 9 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Pak’nSave Rotorua on Sunday August 9 from 2.30pm to 3pm.

Skyline Rotorua on Sunday August 9 from 4pm to 5:50pm.

Made a day trip down to Taupō for a sailing trip from 8am.

Don Kebab on Monday August 10 from 7pm to 7:30pm.

Burger Fuel Redwoods on August 10 between 7pm and 8pm.

“If you are well and seek a test you could be preventing someone who needs to be tested getting one.”

Ports of Auckland tested 500 people yesterday.

There were 13 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Auckland community yesterday with one case confirmed in managed isolation.

The Auckland region is at alert level 3, the rest of the country is at alert level 2 and rest homes are at alert level 4 after a new cluster of community transmission was identified in the Auckland region earlier this week.

Later today at 5.30pm, the country will find out about any further alert level changes.

Cabinet is meeting at 3pm to consider the latest Covid-19 test results and advice from the director general of health.

Following that meeting the prime minister will address the media at Parliament.

