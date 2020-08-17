Covid-19: Pacific leader warns virus can spread rapidly through community

This story originally appeared on RNZ website and is republished with permission

A Pacific health leader is warning that Covid-19 could move rapidly through New Zealand’s Māori and pacific community.

The Pacific community has disproportionately been affected by this latest outbreak of the coronavirus.

The government has warned that they are at greater risk of exposure to the virus due to larger families living together.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga is from the University of Auckland, where he’s an associate professor of public health and the associate dean of the Pacific programme at the medical school.