Conviction for dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm in Supreme Court

Pehē ‘e Fakamaau Lahi Laki Niu kuo’ ne fiemālie ta’etoeveiveiua hili ‘ene fanongo ki he ngaahi fakamo’oni ne ‘ohake’ na’e hanga ‘e Halavavae Sosaia Tautalanoa Tameifuna ‘o afe’i ‘ene me’alele’ ‘o tui’i'aki ‘a Sione Hutu Angianga ‘i he hala Vaha’akolo’ ‘i Tofoa. Ne fakahā 'e he taha e kau fakamo'oni ne heka atu he me'alele 'a Tameifuna' o pehē na'e tala ange 'e Tameifuna ke sio ka ne ako'i e kalasi ko 'eni', 'o 'uhinga te ne tui'i 'a e mamahi'. Na’e lavea lahi ‘a Angianga pea ‘i ai e ngaahi faingata’a’ia ki hono sino hangē ko e mamahi mo e ‘ikai ke ne lava tokoto’aki pea ‘i ai mo e tui ‘oku uesia hono filo siliva’. ‘Oku lolotonga tatali ke fakahoko e tautea ‘o Tameifuna’.

Halavavae Sosaia Tautalanoa Tameifuna has been convicted of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred on July 11, 2019, on Vaha’akolo Rd at Tofoa.

The Supreme court was told that he swerved to the left of the road and hit Sione Angianga, causing injury leading to permanent disablement of his upper limb.

Tameifuna pleaded not guilty.

Angianga, 36, told the court he parked a truck on the east side of the road. He got out and went to his home to look for a tyre.

When he could not find one he returned to the truck and reached for the door handle. He knew nothing after that until he woke up in hospital.

A medical report He suffered a broken nose, cuts and bruises, a suspected spinal injury, a fractured pelvis and fractured upper arm.

As a result he was un able to move independently and had limited use of his upper right arm.

He was unable to walk again until December. His back is still painful and he can no longer lie on it.

In cross examination he denied that he had crossed the road to the other side and crossed back again before this incident happened.

Saula ‘Ahia, 16, said he was waiting for his bus when the accused and his sister came in a red vehicle and picked him up to take him home to Houma. He sat behind the driver.

He said that at Tofoa the accused turned the vehicle and hit a person who was standing by the road. The vehicle kept going after the accident.

Judge Niu said he concluded that Tameifuna had swerved his vehicle to the left of the road where Angianga was standing and hit him.

The judge said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that he was guilty and convicted him as charged.