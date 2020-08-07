Lord Fusitu’a’s parliamentary role is now vacant after the noble was airlifted in August last year to a hospital in New Zealand.

As Kaniva news reported at the time, Lord Fusitu’a was hospitalised and his health deteriorated.

He was put on the ventilator at Vaiola’s intensive care unit before he was airlifted.

The Speaker Lord Fakafanua said this afternoon the decision was made according to the law which says no Member of Parliament is absent from the House more than 12 months.

Lord Fusitu’a left Parliament since 5 August last year.

The Speaker has informed the Election Commissioner about the decision and a new election for the noble’s constituency, Niuatoputapu and Niuafo’ou will be announced soon for a replacement, a statement from Parliament said.

The statement did not mention Lord Fusitu’a’s current health conditions and whether or not he was still in hospital.

The Minister of Finance confirmed last year that the government had paid for the noble’s expenses including the air ambulance, but he did not reveal the amount of money paid.