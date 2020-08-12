The person killed in a fatal two-car crash in Hihifo, Tongatapu on Tuesday night has been named.

‘Aisea Lolongo Kaifa, 66, died in a head-on collision on Hihifo Road near Sia’atoutai at around 10pm.

Police said the New Zealand resident died at the scene while the driver of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old man remains in critical condition at Vaiola hospital.

Dozens of people have posted social media tributes to Kaifa, including Fuiva Kaifa, who wrote: “ Well it’s sad to know that my loving uncle has been departed from this life to eternal destination, what shall we say, we won’t complain…”

Kelei Kaifa paid tribute and expressed her condolences. She said: “I cannot withhold my tears. The loss of a beloved father, husband & a loving brother.”

‘Aisea was an active member of the Tongan community in Auckland.

In 2006 he and two others were elected to represent the Tongan community for Auckland City Pacific Island Advisory Board.

He joined a protest in South Auckland against the New Zealand Marriage Amendment Bill in 2012 which led to the approval of the same-sex marriage legislation the following year.

At the time when he was approached by the New Zealand Herald Aisea said “New Zealand should learn from the lessons of Sodom and Gomorrah.”