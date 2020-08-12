A man allegedly starting a fire on one of two house fires in Vava’u Friday last week faces a possible arson charge.

Authorities alleged accelerant was used to start the Neiafu fire after an apparent domestic dispute.

Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota said the alleged arsonist was injured in the fire.

A relative told Kaniva news last week a person was taken to hospital after the house fire.

Lapota also revealed another house fire was attended by fire fighters in Talau the same day.

He said that house was unoccupied and he suspected it was cause by arson.

He said the two house fires were unrelated.

They came after previous four house fires reported in Neiafu since January this year.