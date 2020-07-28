A yacht from Tahiti has been ordered to leave Vava’u by Friday and it may leave under navy escort.

The yacht, the Nadine, was on its way to Fiji and entered Tongan waters without permission.

It is now anchored at sea at Vava’u’s Puatalefusi wharf.

Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota told Kaniva News this afternoon the yacht’s arrival on Sunday came as a surprise.

A family of five, a couple with three children, is on the boat. They told Vava’u authorities the yacht experienced electrical problems after bad weather and decided to put into Vava’u.

Lapota said the governor decided to allow them to stay in Vava’u until the electrical problem was resolved.

They were told they have to leave by this Friday. There was a plan to bring the Army’s patrol boats to escort the Nadine out of Tongan waters.

Lapota said the yacht has been strictly monitored by the Vava’u authorities and the passengers had been ordered to stay onboard. The Vava’u community had also been alerted about the yacht’s presence.

Yachts are allowed to apply for entry into Fiji under the Blue Lane programme.

Port Denarau Marina has received more than 100 applications from yachts and superyacht owners wanting to travel to Fiji.

The Fijian Government said the borders would continue to be heavily scrutinised.

Yachts would be allowed in under strict conditions and approval was not automatic.