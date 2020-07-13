Tongans stranded in Auckland want to know when it will be their turn to go home.

The first 58 Tongans to be flown home have arrived safely in Nuku’alofa from Fiji today.

The return flight had been delayed after a Covid-19 scare in Fiji. Tonga has remained Covid-19 free so far.

The passengers were escorted to the Tanoa International Dateline Hotel, where they will be kept in quarantine for two weeks.

People who spoke to Kaniva News today in Auckland said all they knew was the first flights from New Zealand were due to start in early August.

They said they wanted more information, but have heard nothing from the government.

More than 1000 people have registered online as wanting to be repatriated.

It is believed about 7000 Tongans are trapped around the world.

The Tongan Government has said that eventually all those needing repatriation to Tonga would be returned.

However, the government said families must be patient and the government was doing its best to ensure the repatriation process was safe.

It is understood a Tongan church has organised a charter flight to bring back missionaries from Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Samoa.