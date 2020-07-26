Victim still haunted by sexual assault, Supreme Court hears; hands down 18 month sentence

The Supreme Court has sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for serious sexual assault.

The man pleaded guilty before Judge Niu on June 2 to one charge of serious indecent assault and one of unlawful imprisonment.

The man, 66, had no prior criminal convictions.

Judge Niu, presiding, told the court the man abused his position of trust by assaulting the girl.

The prosecution told the court the girl was still haunted by the assault.

“The girl has suffered and will continue to suffer from the act which you have committed upon her,” Judge Niu said.

“All your good deeds in your guilty plea and your remorse, all pale and fade away.”

The judge said the girl felt a prison sentence was the least punishment that would give her a sense of justice.

On the sexual assault charge, the man was sentenced to two years in jail, with the last six months suspended for one year subject to the condition that he did do not commit any offence punishable by imprisonment during that one year.

He was convicted and discharged on the count of unlawful imprisonment.

Judge Niu ordered that any details that could identify the girl be suppressed.