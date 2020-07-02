Two men remanded for sentencing after court finds them guilty on sexual assault charges

Two men have been convicted of a range of sexual assault charges in the Supreme Court.

They appeared before Justice Cato on June 22-26.

The first man was charged over three counts dating to 2017 and two counts relating to events in February 2019.

The first man was found guilty on two charges of indecent assault of a child, rape of an adult and domestic violence.

The judge said he had no reason to doubt the testimony of the complainant on the indecent assault charges.

He said the rape and domestic abuse charges had been established beyond reasonable doubt.

He was acquitted of another charge of indecent assault of a child.

The second man was found guilty on one count of indecent assault of a child dating to 2016.

Judge Cato said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the allegations were proven.

A third man was charged with rape, but was found not guilty and discharged.

Both men remanded for sentencing