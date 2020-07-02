Tonga “emergency” border reopening decision expected today puts fruit pickers first, reports say

The Tu’i’onetoa government was expected to make a decision shortly whether or not to open its Fua’amotu international airport to incoming passenger flights.

This has been reported in a number of media platforms this week including the Pacific Media Network which runs the Tongan Radio Programme on Radio 531PI.

PMN said Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa told its news services “the government is looking at an emergency plan after talks with New Zealand High Commissioner to Tonga yesterday (Wednesday).”

The PMN said: “Every passenger will be screened three days before leaving New Zealand and go through two weeks’ quarantine in Tonga until it’s safe for them to go home.

He told Parliament last week that the plan to open the border for incoming passengers between New Zealand and Tonga this week was deferred.

He also said the government has received two equipment required for screening of Covid-19 patients and that’s meant Tonga was in a better position in its attempt to make sure Covid-19 could not enter the country.

He told PMN although a lot of Tongans want to return home, doctors and fruit pickers will get priority.

“He believes most doctors are desperately needed because Tonga has a shortage of medical professionals and most fruit pickers are already in isolation here in New Zealand and are considered safe.

“The Prime Minister also urged Tongans who are stranded abroad and wanting to come home, that they should be more understanding because the Kingdom is not fully prepared to deal with the pandemic.

“All flights into Tonga were halted in March stranding at least seven thousand Tongans abroad in New Zealand, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and a number of other countries.”

The Prime Minister has been contacted for comment.