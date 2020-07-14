A diver in Koloa, Vava’u has died last night while allegedly diving for sea cucumber, the Neiafu Town Officer Vāvā Lapota told Kaniva News this morning.

Lapota said the man went with a group of divers before his death was first reported at around 9pm.

An autopsy is expected to be held this afternoon to decide the deceased’s cause of death.

The victim was the third within a week since the ban on sea cucumber fishing had been lifted.

The first two deaths occurred in Tongatapu on July 6 after two divers Ualeni Pomana, 20, and a 37-year-old man went diving for sea cucumber near ‘Oneata island.

Yesterday Police said a search team found Pomana’s body on Saturday 11, a week after the body of the 37-year-old was found.

Sea cucumber fatalities were highly reported in the past.