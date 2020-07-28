Suspected suicide at Taliai Military Camp

A military authority has confirmed that a new recruit died at Taliai Military Camp in Fua’amotu airport this week.

Kaniva understands the death is a suspected suicide. Talaki online, a Tongan language news web page alleged the army officer was discovered hanging from a tree.

The paper identified the deceased as Mengi Katea Tahaafe.

Camp manager Lieutenant Colonel Lamipeti Mapakaitolo​ said the prisoner died on Monday, according to Talaki.

Mapakaitolo said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death.