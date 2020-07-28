Suspected suicide at Taliai Military Camp

A military authority has confirmed that a new recruit died at Taliai Military Camp in Fua’amotu airport this week.
Kaniva understands the death is a suspected suicide. Talaki online, a Tongan language news web page alleged the army officer was discovered hanging from a tree.
The paper identified the deceased as Mengi Katea Tahaafe.
Camp manager Lieutenant Colonel Lamipeti Mapakaitolo said the prisoner died on Monday, according to Talaki.
Mapakaitolo said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death.