Sea cucumber diver dies near ‘Oneata; another remains missing

A sea cucumber diver, 37, has died while another man, 20, was still missing near the island of ‘Oneata on Monday.

Police said a rescue mission was underway to find the missing diver.

Police received report of the incident involving the two men from Pātangata at 11.30pm on Tuesday, a report on Tonga Police official Facebook page said.

Police have yet to release the detail of the incident.

It comes after the government announced last month it has lifted the ban on sea cucumber fishing, citing request from the fishing community to allow it to help alleviate the negative financial impacts of the Covid-19 crisis.

The government has approved the temporary lift until September.

Sea cucumber diving fatalities had been widely reported in the past during its fishing seasons.

In 2011 two divers in Ha’apai died due to decompression problem.

More deaths reported the following year including three divers from Ha’apai who apparently died after they suffered decompression sickness while diving for sea cucumbers.

It was believed these victims have been diving illegally using gas cylinders.

Using compressed air to harvest sea cucumbers is illegal under the Tonga Fisheries Act.