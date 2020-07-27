Members of the Democratic (PTOA) movement in New Zealand and Australia have signalled a fight back against the loss of any more democratic reforms.

And they warn that the loss of reforms could even include the right for Parliamentarians to vote for the Prime Minister.

Former Education Inspector at Tonga’s Ministry of Education Mosese Tekiteki, who lives in Auckland, told Kaniva News people were worried that the Tu‘i‘onetoa government could take away more of the powers that were relinquished to the people in the 2010 political reforms.

The concerns arose after the government passed a law recently to return the power to elect and appoint the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the king.

There have also been concerns about the failure to pass the six bills the Pohiva government wanted to push through to complete the transfer of political power from the king to Parliament.

As Kaniva News reported at the time, MP Siaosi Pōhiva said the abandonment of the bills mean the kingdom had been left without a fully working system of government accountability.

Tekiteki, who is a member of the PTOA Aotearoa Movement, described the actions of the Tu‘i‘onetoa government as “daylight robbery.”

He said he and the movement were planning an online campaign to challenge any further move by the government to remove any further powers.

He also blasted the PTOA MPs who voted to support the government to return the power to elect and appoint the Secretary for Foreign Affairs to the king.

“I do not believe in them,” he said.

As Kaniva News reported earlier, Hon. Siaosi, condemned the vote.

He said the action of his Party MPs was disappointing (“fakamamahi.”)

Hon. Siaosi said the 2010 Political Reform was meant to ensure all executive powers were brought from the king to the people through the executive government.

Meanwhile, Sydney-based Democrat Activist Tevita Latapu told Kaniva News the Tu‘i‘onetoa government would be encouraged if Tongans did not take action.

“For me this was a backward move by the government,” Latapu said.

“It could trigger an upheaval and a small fire that could become bigger in the future.”

Latapu, who is a former officer of a New Zealand Tongan Society for Political Reforms in Tonga, warned the right of Members of the House to choose the Prime Minister could be lost.

“If people take this lightly without addressing it with care, it would encourage the government to continue making laws to return all the powers the king had relinquished to the people, like the power to elect the Prime Minister,” he said.

