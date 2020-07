A man was rushed to hospital this morning after a two-car crash on Hala Loto road near Lomaiviti.

An eyewitness said he was on his way to drop off his nephew at Tonga College when he was flagged down by onlookers and asking to take the man to hospital.

He claimed the victim was seriously injured.

He said the two vehicles suffered extensive damages.

Asked of the other vehicle’s passengers and driver the eyewitness said he did not have time to check on them.