This article by RNZ.co.nz is republished with permission

The National Party has elected Judith Collins as its new leader to replace Todd Muller, with Gerry Brownlee as her deputy.

Photo: RNZ /Dom Thomas

Collins, 61, was first elected as an MP for Clevedon in 2002 and has been part of six Parliaments.

“I think it’s really important that we all have a common goal … to get rid of the current government and put in place a better government,” she said after emerging from the caucus meeting.

“There is no chance at all that I am going to allow … Ardern to get away with any nonsense to do with our economy. I am going to hold her to account.”

“Most people would have no idea just how hard my colleagues work.”

The MP for Papakura has been the shadow Attorney General since May and holds the National party’s spokesperson roles for several areas, including Economic Development, Regional Development and Pike River Re-Entry.

She has previously been the minister for ACC, Corrections, energy and resources, ethnic affairs, ethnic communities, justice, police, revenue and veterans’ affairs.

“One of the things that unifies any party is if they see that we’re getting the results that we want … I think you’re going to find that we’re very focused on winning.”

According to her National Party profile, she holds a Bachelor of Laws, Master of Laws with Honours and a Master of Taxation Studies from the University of Auckland and was a lawyer and company director before being elected to parliament.

Brownlee said he was there to support Collins “and the rest of the team and that’s what I’ll be doing”.

He ruled out ever wanting the leadership.

Collins replaces Todd Muller, who resigned this morning, saying it had become clear he was not the best person for the job.

Brownlee offered his sympathies.

“I just was devastated for Todd Muller and his family, I found Todd a wonderful person to work with … I’m sure he will continue to be just that.”

The party would continue to support Muller in what was a difficult time, Collins said. She said it was important that National MPs had no further distractions before the election.

Muller was elected as a new MP for the Bay of Plenty in 2014. He took over the leadership after rolling Simon Bridges in May.

His was a short leadership, lasting only 53 days.

Voting was still under way for a deputy as the news broke.

