Housebreaker convicted after judge accepts police evidence over TP$34,000 burglary

The Supreme Court has convicted a man who represented himself before the bench of serious housebreaking.

Lafitani Mahe, who represented himself in court, was accused of breaking into the house of ‘Ana Kama at Houmakelikao on February 19, 2019.

During the break-in he was accused of and stealing property belonging Kama, including a fihu mat, a paongo mat, several ngafingafi ta’ovala, ngafingafi drapes, tapa, two Bluetooth speakers, an iPhone and iPad and TP$500 cash.

The total value of the stolen property was TP$34,000.

He pleaded not guilty and elected trial by judge alone and to represent himself in court.

The Crown called five police offices as witnesses.

Among other evidence they said they had found Mahe’s fingerprints in the house.

The Crown also called a witness who said the accused and a girl had sold him a speaker.

He witness said he then advertised the speaker on the internet and shortly thereafter its owner and the police arrived.

Mahe gave no evidence and called no witnesses. In his statement to the Court he argued that the officers who presented evidence against him were not properly qualified.

However, Judge Niu, presiding, said he was satisfied with the police evidence and that the case had been proven to the standard required.

“I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the two offences with which he is charged in this trial and I convict him of both offences,” Judge Niu said.