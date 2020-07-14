A house has been destroyed after a large fire ripped through it early this morning

Children were spotted in the house before the blaze erupted but no injuries reported, Neiafu Town Officer Vava Lapota told Kaniva News.

The Fire Service was at the scene before the blaze was contained.

This was the third house fire in Kameli within six months, he said.

The first house fire was reported in January and another was reported in May.

A fourth blaze was also reported in February but that was a house in Leimatu’a.