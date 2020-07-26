Bronco’s forward Fifita signs multi-million dollar contract to start with Gold Coast Titans

David Fifita has signed a three year contract with the Gold Coast Titans worth more than Aus$3m.

Fifita, who is of Tongan descent on his father’s side, has been playing second row with the Brisbane Broncos.

Fifita made his NRL debut for the Broncos against the Canberra Raiders in 2018.

He is a cousin of Tongan and Australian international Andrew Fifita.

In 2019 he played for Queensland in the State of Origin series.

David Fifita has been out of action this season with a knee injury and has only played twice.

He will join the Titans next season.

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Titans coach Justin Holbrook this afternoon as saying he was “excited” about Fifita joining the team.

“As a coach we want to bring players to our club to improve the squad and David will definitely do that,” Holbrook said.

“David already has a close connection with our club through some of our players which is an important element that I am looking for as we build this team.”

