Watch live: Three new cases of Covid-19 in NZ in managed isolation

This article is republished with permission under Kaniva News partnerships with Radio New Zealand.

There have been three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation confirmed in New Zealand – two in Christchurch and one in Rotorua.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is providing an update to the media.

In other recent Covid-19 news, testing for every person with a cough or cold symptom has been dropped by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Under new MOH testing guidelines, doctors and testing clinics, are urged to instead focus on those at highest risk.

MOH figures also show it has been unable to reach at least 58 percent of the people who left managed isolation untested between 9 and 16 June.

Yesterday, one new case of the novel coronavirus was reported in New Zealand, taking the number of active cases to 11.

