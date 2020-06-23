Two new cases of Covid-19 in isolation facilities – Bloomfield

This article is republished with permission under Kaniva News partnerships with RNZ

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is providing an update on Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

Watch the live briefing here around 1pm:

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call the NZ Covid-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international SIMs) or call your GP – don’t show up at a medical centre

Yesterday there were two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation facilities – one at Novotel Auckland Airport and one at the Grand Millennium, also in Auckland.

Since then the government has extended a ban on cruise ships and updated its health order to clarify that travellers must take a test, possibly several, before leaving isolation.

See all RNZ coverage of Covid-19.

Cabinet is also considering a co-payment scheme for isolation facilities, while capacity is also being increased to meet demand.

Minister in charge of isolation and quarantine facilities, Megan Woods, today told Morning Report the government was looking at a range of options to manage the flow of travellers. She ruled out stopping flights from Covid-19 hotspots or implementing a ballot system.

